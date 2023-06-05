Tennis: Świątek through to last eight as Ukrainian Tsurenko retires unwell

Defending champion Iga Świątek needed only 31 minutes to reach the French Open quarter-finals on Monday as her Ukrainian opponent Lesia Tsurenko retired after feeling unwell.

World number one Świątek was 4:1 up in the opening set when Tsurenko called on the trainer and had her blood pressure and pulse checked.

Following a five-minute medical timeout, the match resumed but Tsurenko threw in the towel after losing the following game to love.

Świątek next faces American sixth seed Coco Gauff in a repeat of last year’s final, which the Pole had won 6:1, 6:3 and she will be entering the contest having spent just over four hours on court.

Wearing a ribbon in the Ukrainian colors pinned to her cap while Tsurenko had one on her top, Świątek raced to a 4:0 lead as the world number 66 started to show signs of weakness.

She still managed to pull a break back but requested the trainer to come on the court as she sat down on her bench at the change of ends.

She was seen explaining her problems to the medical staff and after being given the green light to continue, it soon became evident that she was struggling to play her shots and ended the match prematurely.

Świątek has dropped only nine games en route to the quarter-finals as she chases a third Roland Garros title in four years.