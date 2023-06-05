CJEU ruling violates principles set in EU treaties: Poland’s Prosecutor’s Office

In a statement issued on Monday afternoon regarding the ruling by the Court of Justice of the European Union on Poland’s attempts at judicial reform, Poland’s National Prosecutor’s Office listed several issues with the CJEU’s decision.

In its statement, the National Prosecutor’s Office stressed that it was not a party to these proceedings before the CJEU.

“Nevertheless, as a body that statutorily upholds the rule of law, [The National Prosecutor’s Office] points out that the CJEU’s June 5, 2023 judgment is incompatible with the European Union treaties and the Polish Constitution. It violates three principles set forth in the EU treaties: entrusted competence, respect for the constitutional systems of member states, and subsidiarity,” reads the statement.

European law portal EUR-Lex provides the definition of the principle of subsidiarity based on Article 5(3) of the Treaty on European Union.

“It aims to ensure that decisions are taken at the closest possible level to the citizen and that constant checks are made to verify that action at the European Union (EU) level is justified in light of the possibilities available at the national, regional or local level.

Specifically, it is the principle whereby the EU does not take action (except in the areas that fall within its exclusive jurisdiction), unless it is more effective than action taken at the national, regional or local level.”

Furthermore, according to the Prosecutor’s Office, the European Court’s Monday ruling contradicts the Polish Constitutional Court’s judgment of October 7, 2021, when “the Constitutional Court, at the request of the Prime Minister, delimited the scope of the Union’s competencies, clearly indicating that the system of justice was not subject to them.”

At that time, the Constitutional Court ruled, among other things, that European regulations authorizing national courts to disregard constitutional provisions or to rule on the basis of repealed norms were unconstitutional. The Constitutional Court also ruled unconstitutional the provisions of the EU Treaty to the extent that EU bodies act outside the limits of the competencies that Poland has delegated in the treaties, and that the Constitution is not the supreme law in the Republic of Poland.

“Thus, today’s CJEU judgment is irreconcilable with the principle of primacy of the validity of the Constitution of the Republic of Poland,” the National Prosecutor’s Office stressed in a Monday statement.

According to the National Prosecutor’s Office, the CJEU’s judgment “is in part of historical significance”, by what was meant that it applies to the already abolished Disciplinary Chamber. The issue of the impossibility of testing the independence of judges has in turn been addressed by the introduction of the so-called presidential test of independence.

“In the context of the CJEU declaring as incompatible with EU law the obligation of judges to make declarations about their affiliation with associations, foundations, and political parties and to place this information in the public domain, it should be pointed out in turn that, according to the Constitution of the Republic of Poland, a judge may not belong to a political party, a trade union, or conduct public activities that are incompatible with the principles of judicial independence and independence of judges,” the statement from the Prosecutor’s Office reads.

The National Prosecutor’s Office also assessed that in the case that ended with Monday’s verdict, the CJEU “unjustifiably imposed financial penalties on Poland as an interim measure.”

“The Prosecutor General has filed a petition to the Constitutional Court in this regard, pointing out the illegality of such action by the CJEU. The next hearing before the Constitutional court in this matter has been scheduled for June 14 this year,” the statement reads.

The petition to the Constitutional Court in November 2021 was filed by the Prosecutor General and Minister of Justice Zbigniew Ziobro, who is seeking a declaration of unconstitutionality of the regulations of EU law relating to these issues. The filing followed the CJEU’s imposition of two financial penalties on Poland: with the Turów mine case and in the case Supreme Court Disciplinary Chamber. The Court began considering this application on October 19 last year.

In his petition to the Constitutional Court, Minister Ziobro asked for an examination of the constitutionality of Article 279 of the Treaty on the Functioning of the European Union to the extent that “the CJEU assumes that this provision allows for the imposition of fines for failure to comply with an interim measure ordered.” He also challenged Article 39 of the Statute of the CJEU, which authorizes the President of the CJEU or a judge of that court to impose provisional measures on a member country, which in this case is interfering with Poland’s constitutional organs’ system and functioning.