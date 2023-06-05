Zelenskyy and U.K.’s Cleverly discuss support and strategy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting with British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly in Kyiv, where they discussed the upcoming NATO summit and Ukraine’s ongoing efforts to end the Russian invasion. The President extended his gratitude for Britain’s unwavering support and highlighted the need for the supply of air defense systems amidst increasing Russian missile and drone attacks.

Zelenskyy remarked, “I want to thank you for the opening possibility for training missions for our pilots on fighter jets and the discussion about the coalition of Patriots (to supply Patriot anti-missile systems). It’s crucial during this time of escalation by different kinds of rockets, and when we don’t have fighter jets, we need something to close the sky.”

Cleverly affirmed the United Kingdom’s commitment, noting the resilience of Ukrainians. “The Ukrainian people are not going to allow themselves to be broken by this,” Cleverly stated. He commended the Ukrainian people’s resolve despite drone attacks, alarms, and attempts by Russia to break their infrastructure and spirit.

“When we made the commitment publicly that we would continue backing you and your country until you are victorious in your self-defense, we meant it,” affirmed Cleverly.

The meeting coincided with Russia’s announcement that Ukraine had begun a counteroffensive, a claim that Ukraine’s Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar debunked on the same day. Maliar confirmed that Ukrainian forces were “shifting to offensive actions” along some front-line areas but rejected the assertion that this was part of a major operation.