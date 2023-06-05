Russia invaded! Evacuate! Mobilize!: hackers broadcast fake Putin speech

Independent Russian media reported that a fake announcement had told residents of the Rostov, Belgorod, and Voronezh regions, all of which adjoin Ukraine, that Kyiv’s forces had crossed the border with Russia.

They cited the address supposedly delivered by Putin himself, as saying, wrongly, that martial law had been declared in border regions and a nationwide military mobilization had begun for Russia’s war with Ukraine, and that residents should evacuate deeper into Russia.

Is hacking the Russian radio a new fun? On Russian radio Putin announced invasion of Kursk, Bryansk and Belgorod regions by Ukrainian armed forces at 4 am “with Washington’s blessing.” This Putin's "emergency address" broadcast on the radio is a hack. “There was no Putin's… pic.twitter.com/g8XWLJiqz2

— Sviat Hnizdovskyi (@s_hnizdovskyi) June 5, 2023

“Russians, fellow citizens, brothers and sisters. Today at 4: a.m., the Ukrainian troops, armed by the NATO bloc, upon agreement and with the support of Washington, invaded the territory of Kursk, Belgorod, and Bryansk Regions. Our border guards and the armed forces are courageously fighting back against the overwhelming forces of the aggressor,” read the purported Putin speech.

“Martial law has been implemented in the territory of Kursk, Belgorod, and Bryansk Regions according to my order. Today, I will sign an order about general mobilization, as we will need to unite all forces of the Russian Federation in order to defeat a dangerous and cunning enemy.”

In the #Rostov, #Voronezh, and #Belgorod regions of the Russian Federation, Putin’s emergency appeal was heard on both the radio and TV.#StandWithUkraine #Ukraine #Kyiv #Crimea #Mariupol #Bakhmut #Donetsk #Kharkiv #Zelensky #Russia #Moscow #Putin #Kremlin #Wagner #Prigozhin pic.twitter.com/y0dakrYnGa

— Yuriy Dryha 🇺🇦📸 (@drigli_) June 5, 2023

The fake address was broadcast on the radio as well as television. In the latter case, however, it is easy to identify the address as using deep fake technology.

The Kremlin was quick to react and dismiss the message as fake, saying that it was a result of hacking. Its spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, claimed that control over the broadcast had been restored.

The Voronezh regional government confirmed via social media that a hack had taken place, likewise saying that local radio stations were under the control of law enforcement agencies and local authorities.

The fake speech, likely intended to cause panic on the homefront, was lent a veneer of credibility by the fact that over the past three months, Russian anti-Putin partisans have made several incursions into the Russian Federation’s Belgorod Region from the territory of Ukraine. These incursions have intensified in scope and frequency over the past two weeks.