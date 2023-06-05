NATO troops begin razor wire removal in Zvečan as situation deescalates

The NATO-led KFOR (Kosovo Force) commenced the removal of razor wire fences around the Zvečan municipality building on June 5, 2023, signaling a potential return to calm following a week of intense clashes. The unrest in this northern Kosovo town saw violent confrontations between NATO peacekeeping troops and protesters, leading to injuries of thirty KFOR personnel and 52 local Serb inhabitants.

KFOR troops guard the mayor’s municipal office in Kosovo

KFOR peacekeepers continued to guard Leposavić’s municipal building on Friday morning as its elected mayor, an ethnic Albanian, took shelter…

The violent outbreak had spurred NATO to declare an increase in the number of troops deployed to Kosovo, adding to the 700 already en route to join the existing 4,000-strong mission. The peacekeeping force has been guarding Zvečan’s town hall, which has become the epicenter of mass protests against the appointment of ethnic Albanian mayors in the region, primarily dominated by a Serb population.

The appointment of these mayors came about following the April local elections which were boycotted by the majority of the Serb population, resulting in an abysmal voter turnout of less than 4 percent. This move by Kosovo’s Prime Minister, Albin Kurti, drew significant criticism from the United States and its allies.

In a recent development, a senior aide to U.S. President Joe Biden engaged in talks with both Kurti and Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić. The White House confirmed these discussions on June 2, expressing their growing concerns over the escalating situation and emphasizing the need for all parties to strive towards reducing conflict.

Kosovo declared its independence in 2008, a near-decade following the NATO bombing that led to the expulsion of Serbian police and army forces from the region. Despite this, Serbia and approximately 50,000 Serbs residing in North Kosovo continue to consider Kosovo as part of Serbia and do not recognise Pristina.