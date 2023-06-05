Basis of CJEU ruling out of date says European minister

According to Szynkowski vel Sęk, European law has been structured in such a way that the CJEU does not assess the legal status after the changes introduced in the meantime.

Marek Zakrzewski/PAP

Some of factors that form the basis of a ruling by the Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU) against Poland’s judicial overhaul are no longer valid, Poland’s EU minister has said.

Earlier on Monday, the CJEU ruled the December 2019 changes to the Polish judiciary infringe EU law.

Commenting on the CJEU decision, Szymon Szynkowski vel Sęk said that “the content of this ruling refers, to a large extent, to a non-existent legal status.”

He said that the Polish Supreme Court’s Disciplinary Chamber, the independence and impartiality of which had been questioned by the European Commission, has been liquidated and replaced by another body.

According to Szynkowski vel Sęk, European law has been structured in such a way that the CJEU does not assess the legal status after the changes introduced in the meantime.