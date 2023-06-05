CJEU ruling addresses out-of-date issues: Poland’s Minister for EU

The Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU) has ruled that changes to the Polish justice system made in December 2019 are in infringement of EU law. The ruling has been swiftly criticized by Polish officials on several grounds with Szymon Szynkowski vel Sęk, Poland’s Minister for the EU, emphasizing that “the contents of the ruling largely address no longer existing legal circumstances”.

In a statement, the court said that the “value of the rule of law is an integral part of the very identity of the European Union as a common legal order.”

The ruling could well prolong a bruising conflict between Warsaw and Brussels, which had led to Poland being fined EUR 1 million a day, later being reduced to EUR 500,000.

With the ruling, the CJEU agreed with a complaint lodged by the European Commission (EC) against Poland in April 2021.

Szymon Szynkowski vel Sęk, Poland’s Minister for EU, said, however, that part of the CJEU’s ruling addresses legal solutions that are no longer in force in Poland.

“The contents of the ruling largely address no longer existing legal circumstances. The Disciplinary Chamber has been dissolved in the meantime. European law has been constructed in such a fashion that the CJEU does not assess the legal circumstances following the changes introduced in the meantime. The legal circumstances that have been challenged have significantly changed, having been novelized mainly through the passage of an act in June 2022,” Szynkowski vel Sęk said.

What is the controversy all about?

The EC had stated in its complaint that an amendment to the law on ordinary courts, to the law on the Supreme Court, and to some other laws of 2019 violated EU law.

Brussels had asked the CJEU to declare that the regime put in place by that law infringes various provisions of EU law.

The EC maintained that the amending law conferred on the Polish Supreme Court’s Disciplinary Chamber, whose independence and impartiality were supposedly not guaranteed, affected the independence of the judges by allowing the Disciplinary Chamber to rule on cases having a direct impact on the status of judges and the performance of their duties.

Furthermore, according to the EC, the amending law prohibited any national court from reviewing compliance with the EU requirements relating to an independent and impartial tribunal previously established by law, and established such a review as a disciplinary offense.

The EC also maintained that, by requiring judges to communicate information relating to their activities in associations or foundations and previous political memberships, and by planning to publish that information, the amending law infringed the right to respect for private life and the right to protection of personal data.

On January 13, the Sejm, the lower house of the Polish parliament, passed an amendment to the law on the Supreme Court, which MPs of the governing Law and Justice (PiS) party, the authors of the legislation, hoped would satisfy the rule-of-law milestone set by the EC.

The amendment proposed that all disciplinary issues concerning judges be settled by the top administrative court instead of the Supreme Court’s Chamber of Professional Responsibility, a body created to replace a disciplinary chamber considered by the EC to be politicized.

After passing through parliament the bill went to the president for signing, but Andrzej Duda decided to get the Constitutional Tribunal (TK) to assess its compliance with the constitution, in what he described as a “preventative measure”.

A disgraced institution

Poland’s Minister of Justice, Zbigniew Ziobro, did not mince words when commenting on CJEU’s ruling.

“There is no country in the world, where judges can undermine the status of other judges, and now CJEU wants to create a situation in Poland, in which judges can undermine each other,” he said.

“But there is a certain exception. […] The status of the judges nominated by communists, and such judges still adjudicate, cannot be undermined,” he said.

According to Ziobro, the CJEU ruling “was not written by judges, but by politicians, because it is a blatant violation of European treaties, and CJEU assumes competences it does not possess.”

As the Justice Minister moreover said, “it has been two years since the European media uncovered a gigantic scandal [showing] that the European Union’s main court is corrupt.” Ziobro further said that the court is involved in political scandals connected to the EP’s largest faction, The European People’s Party “with the dominant role played by German politicians.”

“And there are still no explanations. Until Ms. Ursula von der Leyen and EU institutions address this matter, it is hard not to treat CJEU as a court whose credibility has been seriously undermined, if not disgraced in the eyes of the European public opinion,” he assessed.