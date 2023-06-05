Anti-Kremlin Russian militia claims control of border town in Belgorod region

An anti-Kremlin Russian militia group, the Freedom of Russia Legion, has asserted its control over the border town of Novaya Tavolzhanka in the Belgorod region of Russia. The group released video footage showing a military vehicle ablaze and armed men patrolling the town.

Russian Volunteer Corps enter 42 km deep into the Belgorod region

This claim was made in the aftermath of a report by Russia’s Defense Ministry, which declared that it had fended off an attempted crossing into the Belgorod region by Ukrainian forces on June 4. In the process, they reportedly neutralized “more than 10” fighters. Yet, these accounts could not be independently verified.

Vyacheslav Gladkov, the Governor of Belgorod, also reported altercations in the town of Novaya Tavolzhanka on the same day, attributing the conflict to the presence of “Ukrainian saboteurs.”

The Russian Volunteer Corps, another anti-Kremlin group, released additional footage displaying armed individuals in camouflage gear walking through the town. The location of this footage was authenticated by analyzing the positions of buildings, roads, and roof designs, which matched with satellite imagery of the area.

On June 5, another piece of drone footage was released by a similar militia group. The video exhibited a military vehicle on fire in Novaya Tavolzhanka. Once again, the location of the footage was confirmed through comparison with satellite imagery, using markers such as the road design and the positioning of trees and houses. Nonetheless, the precise dates when these videos were filmed could not be independently confirmed.

Despite the ongoing conflict and reported clashes, control over this region remains a contested matter, with claims and counterclaims adding to the uncertainty and volatility of the situation.