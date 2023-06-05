Russia buying back weapons previously sold to India and Myanmar: report

Russia is buying back weapon components, especially those used in the construction of tanks and missiles, that it had previously sold to India and Myanmar. The Japanese portal Nikkei Asia revealed on Monday how Moscow is undertaking these actions due to its need for weapons in the invasion of Ukraine as it now grapples with the consequences of Western sanctions.

The Kremlin is making good on relations with countries that have been importing Russian weaponry for years to bring back to the country the necessary components for refurbishing worn-out weapons used in the war with Ukraine.

This information was disclosed by the website after analyzing data from American and Indian sources regarding the customs clearance of goods being sent to Russia.

As an example, in December 2022, the Uralvagonzavod tank factory in Nizhny Tagil, in the Middle Urals, purchased components of its own production from Myanmar that had previously been sold to the Burmese army.

These mainly included optical targeting devices. In previous years, the Russian defense industry relied on Western technologies for producing these components, but it has lost that capability as a result of the sanctions imposed on Moscow by the West following the Kremlin’s invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, as emphasized in Nikkei Asia.

Additionally, it was mentioned that the Russian military is importing components from India that were sold to the country back in 2013. In this case, the components are used in the construction of missiles, which Russia repurchased in August and November 2022.

The devices, valued at USD 150,000, enable the missiles to navigate at night and in low-light conditions and were manufactured by the Machine-Building Design Bureau in Kolomna, in the Moscow region.

According to estimates by the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI), Russia is the world’s third-largest arms exporter, with India being the largest recipient of Russian weaponry, accounting for 35% of the products sold by Russian arms manufacturers to foreign markets in the last decade, as brought up by Nikkei Asia.