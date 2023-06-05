IAEA denies lowering standards for its Iran Nuclear investigation

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) strongly refuted claims that it has watered down its standards in an investigation into Iran’s past nuclear activities. The assertion comes following a pointed accusation by Israel’s Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, who charged the IAEA with “capitulation to Iranian pressure”.

IAEA and Iran resolve nuclear issues, media say

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has resolved nuclear issues with Iran relating to one of three sites being investigated over the…

see more

The longstanding controversy centers around the IAEA’s extensive investigation into the origin of uranium particles discovered at three undisclosed Iranian locations, which are believed to have been operational approximately two decades ago.

“We never ever water down our standards. We stand by our standards, we apply our standards,” IAEA Director-General Rafael Grossi asserted during a press briefing, responding to the severe criticism directed towards the agency by Netanyahu.

The IAEA, in concert with US intelligence agencies, believes that Iran was coordinating a nuclear weapons program up until its cessation in 2003. Although the particles were only discovered in recent years, the IAEA remains obliged to determine the origin of any unaccounted nuclear material. Iran, however, firmly denies ever pursuing atomic weapons.

In a report issued to member states last week, Grossi disclosed that Iran had offered a rationale for the depleted uranium traces found at a location known as Marivan. Iran attributes the uranium’s presence to a mine and laboratory, which were supposedly operated by the Soviet Union.

Netanyahu rejected Iran’s explanation as “technically impossible” and condemned the IAEA’s acceptance of it as a “black stain on its record”. Despite Iran’s explanation possibly accounting for the uranium particles, a high-ranking diplomat revealed that the IAEA continues to stand by its assessment that Iran carried out explosives testing decades ago at the site, relevant to nuclear weapons development.

Moreover, Grossi hinted that Iran has been procrastinating in the reinstallation of monitoring equipment that was removed a year prior. “What needs to happen now is a sustained and uninterrupted process that leads to all the commitments contained in the Joint Statement being fulfilled without further delay,” Grossi emphasized in a statement to the IAEA board.