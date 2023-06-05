EC approves Polish farm aid program

In support of agricultural producers whose operations have been disrupted by Russia’s war with Ukraine, the European Commission (EC) has approved a Polish aid program for farmers worth PLN 1.5 billion (EUR 346 million).



The program was approved under the State Aid Temporary Transitional and Crisis Framework adopted by the Commission on March 9, 2023. The EC stated that “the program is necessary, appropriate, and proportionate to remedy a serious disturbance in the economy of a member state.”

The aid will consist of support in repaying interest on loans.

“The aim of the measure is to meet the liquidity needs of agricultural producers who are affected by the current geopolitical crisis,” the EC said in a statement on Monday. “The Commission found that the Polish scheme complies with the conditions set out in the Temporary Crisis Framework. In particular, the aid will not exceed EUR 250,000 per beneficiary, and it will be granted no later than December 31, 2023.”

Piotr Muller, the Polish government spokesman, told PAP on Monday that “the Polish government consistently supports farmers from national funds,” as he commented on the EC decision.

“However, most of the programs require the consent of the European Commission,” Muller added.