TVP World becomes strategic partner of NEM Dubrovnik’s 2023

The 10th edition of NEM Dubrovnik, one of the most important television industry events in Central and Eastern Europe, began on Monday in a resort on Croatia’s Dalmatian coast. TVP, Poland’s public broadcaster, and its English-language news channel, TVP World, are the conference’s strategic partners. TVP World is moreover this year’s event’s media partner. As part of the event, TVP World will organize a debate with international experts on the topic of the image and identity of Central and Eastern Europe.

Poland’s public broadcaster will be represented, i.a., by Marek Solon-Lipiński, TVP’s Director of International relations and coordinator of international channels, who will participate in the

What makes content buyer tick and how do they find that perfect fit panel discussion on broadcasters’ strategies and preferences in acquiring new content.

TVP World’s Director Filip Styczyński will participate in the debate titled Central Europe: what story do we want to tell the world?. TVP World will serve as the panel’s host, with Sascha Fahrbach moderating, and with Sergej Sumlenny, international security expert, Jason Jay Smart of Kyiv Post, as well as Robert Šveb, Director General of Croatian public broadcaster HRT, among the panelists.

“As a leading public broadcaster in this part of Europe, Polish Television actively engages in shaping the audiovisual media market and public debate in the Three Seas region. We are fulfilling this goal by organizing our own events with international participation, such as the Heart of Europe festival and forum, but also by joining in the organization of existing and regionally important conferences, such as NEM Dubrovnik,” said Marek Solon-Lipiński.

“As a partner of the project, we can affect the development of the discussion within the European audiovisual industry and have a chance to directly engage leading opinion-makers, who assemble at events such as NEM, to participate in it. For that reason, our English-language platform, TVP World, whose goal is to develop its distribution network and recognisability across the entire region of the Three Seas, is the project’s media partner,” Solon-Lipiński emphasized.

The NEM conference is held annually in Dubrovnik in Croatia and broadly targets representatives of the audiovisual industry, including television stations, cable and satellite TV providers, production, distribution, and technological companies, media and marketing agencies, as well as specialists connected to the television industry. Thanks to the collaboration with representatives of 700 companies and institutions, NEM Dubrovnik constitutes an important platform for professionals in the media and telecommunication industries to cooperate and exchange ideas and experiences. NEM’s focus is on the region of Central and Eastern Europe. This year’s edition of the event will be its 10th installment.