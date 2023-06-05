Norwegian women exposed to violence

A recent study shows that the scope of serious violence against women and rape has increased over the past decade. According to the study, four out of ten adult women in Norway have been victims of serious violence.



In the survey, a total of 23% of the women responded that they had been victims of rape by force or coercion, sleep rape, or had been assaulted before the age of 13.

“This is remarkably high, and higher than we expected to find. We see that the reported increase in serious violence applies particularly to rape by force and coercion,” says researcher Maria Teresa Grønning Dale at the Norwegian Centre for Violence and Traumatic Stress Studies (NKVTS).

An alarming development

However, more women than men were exposed to repeated cases of serious physical violence. “A fairly large proportion of the Norwegian population has experienced violence and abuse during their lives. It is, therefore, reasonable to ask whether this should be regarded as a normal phenomenon”, the researchers write.

Norwegian women are more often victims of violence in intimate relationships. This often means that the violence is hidden and recurring. In addition, women are more often subjected to sexual violence. It is considered particularly serious, partly because stigmatization and shame are often linked to the abuse. “The gender differences revealed in this study support that violence against women still constitutes a gender equality problem,” the researchers conclude.

A higher prevalence of several of the most serious types of violence was reported among women, than had been in the previous study. “This is worrying and supports the need for further measures,” say the researchers.

Emilie Enger Mehl, the Norwegian Minister of Justice expresses that the increase from the previous survey in 2014 is very worrying and painful to hear about, says the Minister of Justice to Norsk Telegrambyrå (NTB).-NKVTS concludes that violence and abuse are fairly common in Norway. “It’s sad,” says Mehl, “but we will now look at the preventive side, but also how people are cared for by the healthcare system and through any criminal proceedings. Every single rape, every single blow is one victim too many. We need to step up our efforts here,” she said.

Every fifth woman in Norway is a rape victim



These are some of the report’s key figures on rape: 14% of women have been victims of rape by force and coercion. 1 in 5 women were victims of rape by force or coercion, sleep rape or both. Many were very young when subject to rape: half of the victims of rape by force and coercion were under the age of 18.

5% of women and 3% of men have had sexual intercourse with someone who was significantly older before the age of 13. More than 20% of women report that they have been sexually assaulted before the age of 18, and 19% of women have been raped during their lifetime. Almost a quarter of women, 22%, report that they have been subjected to serious violence after the age of 18. 17% of women have been subjected to violence by a cohabiting partner.

The Norwegian police admit that they have little knowledge of violence and rape. Few of those who were victims of serious physical violence or sexual abuse experienced their perpetrator being convicted, even in cases where the violence was known to the police. The police were aware of the violence in only one in five of the victims of rape, sleep rape, and/or digital sexual offenses.

The same applied to one in three of those who were victims of serious physical violence. The most frequently reported reasons for not reporting were that the violence was not perceived as serious enough, that the victim did not want to involve the police and the possible negative psychosocial consequences of reporting

New laws aimed to prevent the violence



“These are strong figures. We must take strong measures against violence and abuse in Norway,” says Mehl to NTB. “We will present a consent law. We will amend the rape provision in the Penal Code to make it clearer that it is not allowed to sleep with someone who has not consented to it. A no should be a no. When we see from these statistics that many of the rapes that occur are sleep rapes or related to intoxication, I take it very seriously, which is why the consent law is also important,” said Mehl.

The consent law already works in Sweden. It states that it is a criminal offense to have sexual intercourse with a person who does not want it, even in situations where the abuser does not need to resort to violence or threats to obtain sexual intercourse.

In Norway, however, sexual intercourse without consent is not considered rape. It is not sufficient for a conviction that the victim has not consented, turned away, or verbally said to stop. At present, physical resistance is required for a relationship to qualify as rape according to the legal definition.

Domestic violence cost Norway’s society almost NOK 93 billion in 2021. This is according to a calculation carried out by researchers for the Ministry of Justice.

Low response rate and bias



The project manager, Maria Teresa Grønning Dale, and her colleagues also spend some space in the report pointing out weaknesses in the study. According to Grønning Dale, the study’s main weakness is that the response rate is low and that there may be bias due to the motivation of those who participate in such studies. All in all, more than 4,000 people in the 18-74 age group were interviewed by telephone. This group is again derived from a group of 75,000 randomly selected people.

All in all, it must be recognized that violence against women is a serious social problem in Norway that needs to be addressed as a matter of urgency.