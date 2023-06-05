U.S. fighter jets intercept unresponsive aircraft

U.S. F-16 fighter jets were deployed in a supersonic chase of an unresponsive light aircraft that had violated the airspace around Washington D.C., before crashing in the mountains of Virginia. The Cessna Citation was pursued by the fighter jets on Sunday, June 4, 2023, causing a sonic boom over the U.S. capital, which stirred concern among local residents.

The aircraft, registered to Encore Motors of Melbourne, Florida, had four occupants onboard, according to a source. A Cessna Citation typically has the capacity to carry seven to twelve passengers. Unfortunately, no survivors were found when first responders arrived at the crash site, as per a statement from the Virginia state police.

John Rumpel, the owner of Encore Motors, reportedly told The Washington Post that his daughter, a grandchild, and their nanny were onboard the aircraft. “We know nothing about the crash,” he was quoted as saying. “We are talking to the FAA now,” he added, before ending the call.

The North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) released a statement explaining that attempts were made to contact the unresponsive pilot until the moment the aircraft crashed near the George Washington National Forest in Virginia. It is suggested that the Cessna was flying on autopilot, according to another source familiar with the matter.

The circumstances surrounding the unresponsive pilot and the violation of restricted airspace are currently under investigation by the relevant authorities.