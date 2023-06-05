Ruling party seeks harsher penalties for espionage

Poland’s ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party plans to raise penalties for espionage in view of increased espionage activity in the wake of the Russia-Ukraine war, a PiS MP told PAP on Monday.

The proposed measures include a minimum five-year prison term for aiding foreign intelligence, an eight-year to life term for providing sensitive information to foreign intelligence services, a minimum eight-year term for disinformation on behalf of foreign intelligence services, a ten-year to life term for sabotage and terrorist activities, and a 10-year to life term for organising and supervising foreign intelligence operations.

Jaroslaw Krajewski said the stricter penalties were necessary in view of mounting espionage activity connected with the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

“The higher penalties are necessary to ensure greater security for Poles,” Krajewski said.

A bill introducing the tougher penalties, drafted by PiS, will have its first reading in the Sejm (lower parliamentary house) between June 13 and 16.