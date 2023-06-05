India: Bridge collapses again leaving one person missing

India’s construction safety came into scrutiny once again after a bridge that was under construction collapsed on Sunday for the second time within a year in the eastern district of Bhagalpur, with one person reported missing.

“The bridge has already collapsed once… and yet no attention was paid towards its construction,” a local resident said, adding that he felt strong tremors when the incident happened.

New misfortune in #India: transport bridge collapses in #BiharBridgeCollapse for the second time in two years

The moment of the bridge collapse was caught on video cameras. The number of victims and injured is still unknown. pic.twitter.com/FZLKkTTU8s

The suspension bridge being built over the River Ganges in Bihar state was initially slated to be ready in 2019 but faced multiple delays, according to local media. It first collapsed on April 30 last year due to strong wind and rain, the reports said.

There were no reports of casualties in the latest collapse, although officials said eight men were on the bridge during the incident and one guard was reported missing. The state government commissioned a probe into the case and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar vowed to “take strict action”.

Another tragic collapse

Earlier in 2022 a 230-meter footbridge over the Machhu River in the town of Morbi packed with sightseers enjoying the festival of lights, and Chhath Puja holidays collapsed plunging people into the river below and killing approximately 141 people.

The bridge was erected during British rule in the 19th century. It had been closed for renovation for half a year and had just been reopened before the tragic event occurred.