Poland’s ruling party seeks harsher espionage penalties

Poland’s ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party plans to raise penalties for espionage in view of increased espionage activity in the wake of the Russia-Ukraine war, Jarosław Krajewski, a PiS MP, told the Polish Press Agency (PAP) on Monday.



