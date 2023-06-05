In-Seine task to make river swimmable for Paris 2024 Olympics

On a sunny spring day, Dan Angelescu was testing the water quality of Paris’ Seine river by the bridge Alexander III – a scenic view for next year’s swimming marathon and triathlon Olympic trials.

Angelescu has been working for the city since 2017 on its longtime project to make the Seine swimmable. The 2024 Games are a unique opportunity to fast-track it in order to host some sporting events in the famous river, like in the first Paris Olympics of 1900.

That day, concentration levels for two bacteria, E.coli and Enterococcus, both indicators of faecal material in the water, were low enough to safely bathe in the river according to Angelescu. The challenge is to maintain those levels.

The main risk? Storms. When rainwater pours in the Parisian sewage system, it can overburden it, and the extra water is then discharged in the river, polluting it with pathogens.

To prevent this from happening next summer, the city is building a massive basin underneath the ground in the southeast of Paris, with a 50,000 cubic metres capacity – about the equivalent of 20 Olympic pools. The Austerlitz basin will collect rainfall to avoid the overflow, said Pierre Rabadan, deputy mayor in charge of the Games’ organization.

“If there were torrential rain for several days, we could have a water quality problem,” Rabadan said, but he was confident the basin will prevent it from happening. He added that if needed, they had a “2-3 days window in which we can report the trial date to go back to a satisfying water quality.”

Another part of the big plan to make the Seine clean is to make sure some inhabitants upstream switch their house antiquated setup, flowing wastewaters directly into the river, for a brand new connection to the sewer system.

Stephane Vidalie, who lives in Neuilly-Plaisance in the east of Paris, was happy his used water would not end up in the Marne River, a tributary of the Seine that joins it just outside Paris, anymore.

“As a citizen, it’s important to know you don’t take part in polluting waterways,” said Vidalie. “They go through the water treatment plants, as it should have been for quite a while.”

Paris hopes to reap the benefits beyond the Olympics. Colombe Brossel, another deputy mayor in charge of public space and waste reduction, said the goal was for normal people along the Seine to swim in it by 2025, as an Olympics “inheritance”.

Bastien Coignon, member of a kayak club in Sèvres, west of Paris, said he had been waiting for this.

“For us, it’s actually more pleasant, it’s great. We dreamt of that for years, to be rid of all this trash, of all this wastewater that ends up in the Seine.”