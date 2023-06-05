Polish embassy intervenes as Dutch website uses “Polish death camp” phrase

The Polish Ambassador to The Hague Margareta Kassangana told the Polish Press Agency that there would be an official intervention when it comes to the use of the “Polish extermination camp” phrase, used by the Dutch NU news website.

While reporting on the 80th anniversary of the deportation of Jewish children from the Vught camp run by the SS in the Netherlands during World War II, the NU news website wrote on its Facebook page that Jewish children were taken to a “Polish death camp”.

A photo of a document from that time published on the portal’s Facebook-run profile captioned: “Almost one thousand three hundred Jewish children were deported from the Vught camp to a Polish extermination camp.”

Even Dutch people saw it as a grave mistake and commented that it was a German camp in occupied Poland. “NU should change the text. This is a German extermination camp in occupied Polish territory,” Gera Knibbe of Amstelveen wrote in the comments section.

NU devoted considerable space on Sunday to the anniversary of the transportation of hundreds of Jewish children from the Vught camp, which was run by the German SS during World War II.

NU is one of the most important news websites in the Netherlands.

The website did not respond to PAP’s inquiries about the text change on Facebook.

Distorting history

Misnaming German death camps from World War II, and calling them “Polish death camps” has been a not uncommon occurrence in the Western media when talking about the Holocaust.

However, this kind of mistake not only distorts history but also portrays the victims of the Nazi German terror (Polish citizens) as culprits in the war crimes committed by the Third Reich.