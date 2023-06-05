U.K. PM Sunak says illegal immigration is falling

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said on Monday his plan to stop migrants arriving in Britain in small boats had reduced crossings by 20%, an update he hopes will ease criticism from his party and in the country over immigration policy.

Sunak, who is expected to lead his governing Conservative Party into a national election next year, has promised to “stop the boats” as one of his five pledges to Britain after he was propelled to power in October last year.

But he has been criticised by members of his own party and the public for not moving quickly enough, with people protesting about the housing of migrants in four and five star hotels after a record number arrived in Britain last year.

“In the five months since I launched the plan, crossings (across the English Channel) are now down 20% compared to last year,” Sunak told a news conference in southern England.

He also said a deal with Albania had meant that Britain was returning more migrants to the country.

“We’ve now returned 1,800 to Albania in just six months. We’ve gone from accepting around one in five Albanian asylum cases, to now just one in 50,” Sunak said.

What denotes success?

Critics have questioned if a 20 pct reduction represents a success and that if the British government were truly committed to their policy of “stop the boats”, a 100 pct reduction would be within their grasp.

Australia was and still is an example of an island nation which solved the very same issue. In 2013 they adopted the policy of turning back small boats, consequently one boat arrived in 2014, down from 300 the year before, and no others have arrived since.

Legal immigration dwarfs illegal

The amount of migrants illegally entering the U.K. on small boats is dwarfed by the amount of legal migration. Last year, by June alone, a total of 1.2 million migrated to the country, a net total of 606,000, according to government statistics.

These figures eclipse the previous record, set the year before. There was an estimated increase of 435,000 compared with y/e June 2021 (628,000).