Erdoğan announces new government, lira continues to fall

Turkey’s new vice president, Cevdet Yilmaz, said he will prioritize the fight against inflation and pay special attention to improving the investment environment. However, despite changes to the government and promises of battling inflation the Turkish lira maintains a downward trend.

President Tayyip Erdoğan announced his new cabinet on Saturday following last month’s elections. The newly appointed vice president will replace Fuat Oktay.

Erdoğan’s new cabinet has been revealed:

• Vice President: Cevdet Yilmaz

• Foreign Minister: Hakan Fidan

• Economy Minister: Mehmet Şimşek

• Defense Minister: Yasar Guler

Meanwhile, Turkey’s lira slid nearly 1 pct against the dollar after the appointment of Mehmet Şimşek as the country’s Finance Minister.

New strategy

Şimşek ’s appointment signaled that the Turkish government is moving away from unorthodox interest rate cuts in the face of high inflation that dipped to 39.59 pct in May, largely in line with expectations, Reuters reported.

“Şimşek ’s appointment is enough positive, but it’s a sign of how the institutional and the economic policy environment has deteriorated that the Lira is still depreciating so rapidly,” Erik Meyersson, chief emerging markets strategist at SEB said.

“There’s a valid concern now that Şimşek ’s appointment is probably more of a substitute than a compliment to policy changes,” he added.

Goldman Sachs revised its lira forecast in the wake of President Tayyip Erdoğan’s cabinet revamp, saying it now expected the currency to weaken to 28 to the dollar in 12 months compared with a previous prediction of 22.