Poland’s agriculture minister has received a draft regulation from the European Commission extending a ban on imports of some Ukrainian food products until September 15, he said on Monday.

The EU on May 2 set restrictions until June 5 on imports of Ukrainian wheat, maize, rapeseed and sunflower seed to ease the excess supply of the grain in Bulgaria, Hungary, Poland, Romania and Slovakia.

Those countries had complained that cheaper Ukrainian grain was making domestic production unprofitable and had asked the EU to extend the ban.

“We have received from the EC a draft of a new regulation banning the import of 4 products to the 5 countries,” Robert Telus wrote on Twitter. “The effective date provided for in the draft is September 15 this year.”

EU regulation set to extend to ban on Ukrainian food imports to Poland

Poland’s agriculture minister has received a draft regulation from the European Commission extending a ban on imports of some Ukrainian food…

see more

“It’s a draft but I hope it will come into force from tomorrow,” he added.

A European Commission spokesperson did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment.

Ukrainian wheat, maize, rapeseed and sunflower seed can be sold to any other country in the 27-nation bloc.

The EU had earlier liberalised all imports from Ukraine to help Kyiv’s efforts to fend off Russia’s invasion. The five countries became transit routes for Ukrainian grain that could not be exported through its Black Sea ports because of the war.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Thursday called for the unconditional removal of all export restrictions on Ukrainian agricultural products at talks with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.