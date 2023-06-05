EC extends ban on imports of products from Ukraine until mid-September

The European Commission has extended the EU ban on imports of wheat, corn, rapeseed and sunflower seeds from Ukraine until mid-September, an EU source has told PAP.

The ban entered into force on May 2 and replaced unilateral restrictions introduced by countries bordering Ukraine, including Poland.

On April 28, the European Commission reached an agreement with Poland, Bulgaria, Hungary, Romania and Slovakia on imports of Ukrainian agri-food products, and on May 2 it announced the adoption of temporary preventive measures regarding imports of wheat, corn, rapeseed and sunflower seeds from Ukraine.

Following the EC decision, Bulgaria, Hungary, Poland and Slovakia committed themselves to lifting unilateral measures concerning these and all other products originating in Ukraine and on the same day, the Polish regulation was repealed.

The initial EU ban that prohibits free trade of Ukrainian wheat, corn, rapeseed and sunflower seeds in Bulgaria, Poland and Romania as well as Hungary and Slovakia expires on June 5. These grains can still be transported in transit through the territories of these five countries.

Robert Telus, the Polish agriculture minister, has confirmed that he has received a draft EC regulation extending the ban.

“We have received from the EC a draft of a new regulation on the ban on the import of 4 products to the 5 countries,” said Telus on Twitter. “The effective date specified in the draft is September 15 this year. It is a draft, but I hope it will come into force from tomorrow.”

Farmers in Poland protested after large quantities of Ukrainian grain flooded the domestic market, bringing prices down and making it impossible for them to sell their produce.