Papal peace envoy to visit Ukraine on Monday

Italian Cardinal Matteo Zuppi, tasked by Pope Francis to carry out a peace mission to try to help end the war in Ukraine, will visit Kyiv on Monday and Tuesday, the Vatican said in a statement.



Ukrainian President Zelenskyy meets Pope Francis

see more

“This is an initiative whose main purpose is to listen in depth to the Ukrainian authorities on the possible ways to reach a just peace and support gestures of humanity that may help ease tensions,” it said.

Since the war started in February 2022, Francis and the Vatican have tried to offer themselves as possible peace brokers, but to date, their efforts have not been successful.

Zuppi hails from the Sant’ Egidio Community, a Rome-based peace and justice group, which in 1992 brokered a deal that ended the civil war in Mozambique that had killed about a million people and displaced about four million.

The #Vatican has announced that Cardinal Matteo Zuppi will travel to Kyiv June 5-6 as #PopeFrancis' envoy to listen to Ukrainian authorities about ways of achieving a "just peace" and supporting humanitarian efforts.

(📸CNS/Paul Haring) pic.twitter.com/jSvt7W5yGW

— Catholic News Service Rome (@CatholicNewsSvc) June 5, 2023

The pope made him a cardinal in 2019 and he was elected head of the Italian Episcopal Conference last year.

Zuppi, 67, told reporters last month that he did not foresee a mediation in the strict sense of the word but that he was ready to “do anything” to help ease tensions.

“We can’t watch a war without at least saying that we are close to the victims and seeking in every way possible to alleviate the consequences,” he said.

At the meeting in May, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy asked the pope to back Kyiv’s peace plan, which Zelenskyy has repeatedly said is not open to negotiation.