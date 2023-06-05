Kyiv asks media to stay silent about upcoming counteroffensive

The Ukrainian military renewed its plea for operational silence around a long-awaited counteroffensive against Russian forces. The appeal to stay quiet is the latest in a stream of messages by Kyiv as it prepares for the assault.



Ukrainian troops continue moving forward near Bakhmut

The commander of Ukraine’s ground forces, Oleksandr Syrskyi, reported on Monday that Kyiv’s troops continued “moving forward” near Bakhmut.

Anticipation has mounted around what is expected to be a broad attack by Ukrainian forces to retake Russian-occupied territory in the east and south.

However, Ukrainian officials have repeatedly discouraged public speculation over the operation, saying it could help the enemy.

Authorities in recent days have also cracked down on citizens sharing images or footage of air defense systems shooting down Russian missiles.

Plans love silence

“Words are very unnecessary. They can only do harm,” Ukrainian Defense Minister, Oleksii Reznikov wrote on Twitter alongside a video featuring well-armed, masked front-line troops holding their fingers against their lips, gesturing for silence amid the distant rumble of artillery and gunfire.

It ended with images of soaring F-16 fighter jets – long coveted by Kyiv as it seeks to boost its air defense against Russian missiles and drones.

Kyiv’s Western allies in recent months have provided weapons, armor, and ammunition for the counteroffensive, which military experts have said could prove difficult against dug-in Russian forces.