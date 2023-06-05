Mexico’s ruling party galvanizes support, wins governor race in opposition’s stronghold

Mexico’s ruling party won the governor’s seat for one of the biggest strongholds of the opposition, the state of México, in Sunday’s elections, preliminary results showed. The victory consolidates President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador’s hold on power ahead of the presidential elections next year.

According to a projection by the state’s electoral institute, Lopez Obrador’s leftist National Regeneration Movement (MORENA) was expected to win the State of Mexico gubernatorial election by about 8 to 10 percentage points.

The victory adds Mexico’s most populous region to the 21 other states MORENA already controls, now more than two-thirds of the total.

Sunday’s result also showed that the country’s former political powerhouse, the Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI), is still losing support slowly being replaced by MORENA.

“We defeated corruption and neglect,” MORENA’s triumphant candidate Delfina Gómez told cheering supporters after the vote. “For the first time, we’ll have a government serving those who are most vulnerable,” she added.

“A new tomorrow awaits us,” Gómez wrote on social media hours after voting ended.

¡Gracias a tu voto, la Cuarta Transformación llegará al #EdoMex! Es hora de comenzar esta historia de esperanza para nuestra tierra, una historia que hemos esperado mucho tiempo para escribirla, pero que ahora será una realidad. ¡Un mejor mañana nos espera! ¡Ganó el cambio!… pic.twitter.com/lbhT8W654A

— Delfina Gómez A. (@delfinagomeza) June 5, 2023

With 66 pct of returns from polling stations, Gomez had 53 pct of the vote. Her rival, Alejandra del Moral, a PRI politician heading a coalition of opposition parties, had 44 pct.

In a separate gubernatorial vote in the northern border state of Coahuila, PRI crushed MORENA after the party descended into infighting, giving rise to rival candidates. PRI has yet to be defeated in Coahuila.

Lopez Obrador

The current president of Mexico has dominated the country’s politics since taking office in December 2018, and his popularity, holding firm at around 60 pct, has helped make MORENA a redoubtable electoral machine. Under Mexican law, presidents may serve only one six-year term.

Still, his abrasive rhetoric, which has pitted the state against private enterprise, and fueled conflict with checks on his power such as the judiciary, has polarized voters.

MORENA presidential election candidates

Mexico City’s mayor, Claudia Sheinbaum, has had the edge in most polling for the race to be MORENA’s presidential candidate, closely followed by Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard.

Sheinbaum, like Gomez, is closely identified with Lopez Obrador and his policies, and some analysts say a clear MORENA win in the state forecasts well for her hopes for the presidency.