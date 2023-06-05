Russian partisans decide to hand over Russian Prisoners to Ukraine

A pro-Ukraine group of Russian partisans, the Russian Volunteer Corps, decided to hand over several Russian prisoners they claimed they captured during raids on Russian territory, to Ukrainian authorities.

Earlier, the Corps, along with fighters from the Freedom of Russia Legion, had taken responsibility for a spate of attacks inside Russian territory, including last week when Moscow said two civilians were killed during the fighting.

The one-minute and 26-second video clip showed what appeared to be around a dozen Russian soldiers being held captive, with two lying on hospital beds. The Freedom of Russia Legion released the same video on its Telegram channel.

The Corps said earlier it had taken two soldiers prisoner. A man from the group, who did not give his name, said more Russians were captured during the course of the day.

The governor of Belgorod, Vyacheslav Gladkov, agreed to meet the group if the soldiers were still alive. The Corps member in the video said Gladkov had not turned up at the designated meeting place.

“We have already decided the fate of these guys. They will be transferred to the Ukrainian side for the exchange procedure,” the man said.

The “Russian Volunteer Corps” has released a Video which is reported to show at least 10 Russian POWs which were Captured recently during Fighting in the Belgorod Region; with the RVC stating that a Prisoner Exchange which was planning to occur today at the Shebekino Border-Cross… pic.twitter.com/KXjZLcPyKa

— OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) June 4, 2023

The man also said he had just returned from the Russian town of Novaya Tavolzhanka, where Gladkov had earlier reported fighting with what he called a group of “Ukrainian saboteurs”.

Soldiers of the Russian Volunteer Corps and Freedom of Russia Legion taking a Russian soldier prisoner today INSIDE RUSSIA, and then taking him back across the border to Ukraine.

He will be used for future POW exchanges with Russia. https://t.co/exu7vHwIuW

— Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) June 4, 2023

Russia’s defense ministry later said its forces had broken up the group, driving its fighters back into Ukraine.

Ukraine denies involvement in the cross-border attacks. Still, it has cast them as a consequence of Russia’s invasion, predicting the rise of what it calls forces opposed to Russian President Vladimir Putin.