Ukrainian troops continue moving forward near Bakhmut: report

The commander of Ukraine’s ground forces, Oleksandr Syrskyi, reported on Monday that Kyiv’s troops continued “moving forward” near Bakhmut.



He said that Ukrainian forces were successful in destroying a Russian position near the city. “We continue moving forward,” Syrskyi reported on the Telegram messaging app.

On Sunday, Kyiv’s armed forces said that clashes are continuing around the devastated city and Moscow is still suffering “significant losses” despite a relative easing of combat operations in recent days.

Russia claimed late last month to have captured Bakhmut following what had become the war’s longest and bloodiest battle, but Ukraine says its forces still retain a small foothold and denies that Moscow is in full control of the city.

Ukraine’s top military command said in its daily report on Sunday that Russian forces had carried out two unsuccessful operations around the city and launched a number of air strikes and artillery shelling on nearby villages.