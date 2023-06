Robert Goralczyk, former diplomat and former ABC news correspondent in China joins TVP World to reflect on the historic Tiananmen Square protests of 34 years ago, at which he was present.

“Nobody believed there could be such big demonstrations in Beijing and other cities in China,” he explained.

“They [protesting students] didn’t want to change the government, they wanted to change the system, the socialist system, to a more free and better economic system,” he said.