Russian Navy starts drills in Japan and Okhotsk Seas waters

Russia’s Pacific Fleet forces have started operational exercises in the waters of the Sea of Japan and the Sea of Okhotsk that will last until June 20, Russia’s Defence Ministry said on Monday.



“More than 60 warships and support vessels, about 35 naval aviation aircraft, coastal troops and more than 11,000 military personnel are involved in the exercise of the Pacific Fleet forces grouping,” the ministry said on the Telegram messaging app.

Video footage released on Monday by the ministry showed several navy ships sailing out from a port in Vladivostok and naval exercises being conducted at sea.

The drills are happening amid Russia’s war in Ukraine.

Ukraine says it will not rest until it has ejected every last Russian soldier from its territory and casts the invasion as an imperial-style land grab by the Kremlin.