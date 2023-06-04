World News 04.06

You are here
June 4 marks a series of significant historic anniversaries. Thirty-four years ago, in Poland, the first partially-free parliamentary elections took place while simultaneously, in Beijing, China, a massive military suppression of pro-democratic demonstrations occurred; and in the modern day, a civilian building in Dnipro has been targeted by Russian shelling; while tensions between China and the U.S. continue unabated, with Beijing accusing Washington of destabilizing the Indo-Pacific region. This and much more in Sunday’s edition of World News.

Following a recent meeting between NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, the prospect of Sweden’s NATO membership remains a topic of international debate. Ahead of further discussions between Turkey, Sweden, and Finland, TVP World invited Dr. Joanna Siekiera, international lawyer and legal advisor, to shed light on the situation.

