No culture can survive without identity and patriotism: Polish Deputy PM

“No culture can survive, be active, defend itself from such a horrific invasion, if it does not draw from this cultural resource, which we call identity and patriotism. In the light of what is going on in Ukraine at the moment, it is obvious to us,” said the Deputy PM and Minister of Culture Piotr Gliński on the last day of the “Poland, the Great Project” Congress in Warsaw.

Sunday was the last day of 13th “Poland, the Great Project” Congress held in Warsaw. One of the events was a panel discussion on the subject “War and culture”, with the participation of Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Culture and National Heritage Piotr Gliński, Prof. Wojciech Roszkowski, and acting director of the National Kyiv-Pechersk Historic-Cultural Preserve, Maksym Ostapenko.

“This war is about culture, about annihilating culture, identity, and thereby also the strength of the community, which is founded on culture,” said Gliński referring to Russian actions in Ukraine.

“What Putin has openly announced is being carried out. 1,400 objects of culture have been destroyed, one-third of them beyond saving,” he said.

As Gliński pointed out, Belarusian language, identity, and culture are similarly targeted in Belarus, in order to incorporate it, alongside Ukraine, into the so-called “Russian World”.

But although Russians “wanted to destroy [Ukrainian] culture, it was the culture that turned out to be the main factor in defending Ukraine and Europe,” since “Ukrainians defend their community, but they also defend the cultural community of the Western world, and they draw strength for that from their culture.”

“This war makes us realize the most important in the culture of communities. It is an element of national culture. The strength of national and communal elements, not chauvinistic, not nationalistic, but national, patriotic ones, is dominant. As it turns out, no culture can survive, be active, defend itself from such a horrific invasion, if it does not draw from this cultural resource, which we call identity and patriotism. In the light of what is going on in Ukraine at the moment, it is obvious to us,” said the Deputy PM.

As Gliński said, reinforcing Polish sovereignty, be it in fields of economy, policy, energy, or culture has been neglected in a fashion that almost suggests it was done deliberately.

“We were not reinforced as a community that would be capable of ambitious development and capable do take up ambitious challenges,” he said.

“Poland particularly, but every national community, must have such ambitions and challenges in order to be able to survive and win the grand rivalry that is prevalent in the modern world between national communities,” said the Deputy Prime Minister. “Contrary to the way some imagine it, certain communities in Western Europe understand it perfectly well and are doing it. Very intelligently, with the help of massive resources, they have been doing it for years and were being set up to lose this cultural race.”

As he said, the war in Ukraine made this truth painfully obvious, and addressing Ostapenko, he said that “We should always begin with thanking you, Ukrainians, that you are defending the civilized world.”

“You draw the strength to do that from culture. From that, which Putin wanted to destroy in the first place, but instead he tripped over it and lost. A nation ready to die for its homeland is a nation that has a powerful, indestructible culture,” he stressed.

In Gliński’s assessment, Europe is not doing enough to help Ukraine, but is rather “freeloading”.

“Ukraine fights for them, and is treated dismissively in return,” he said.

By contrast, Poland is heavily involved in supporting Ukrainian culture in a “multi-vector” fashion.

“We treat it as our duty, not just a humanitarian one, but as a duty toward our own community. We are very happy with our new relationship with Ukraine, we appreciate it, we are full of hope, in spite of how hard it was,” said the Deputy PM.

He pointed out that Poland created a Polish Support Center for Culture in Ukraine after the war broke out, which is tasked with coordinating assistance for Ukrainian cultural institutions.

“We were and we remain the ambassador of Ukrainian interests in the West and in Europe. It sometimes looks comical, sometimes terrifying. To this day there is no separate European fund to help culture in Ukraine due to budgetary reasons, due to other reasons. [This exemplifies the] utter duplicity of European elites to this day,” said Gliński.