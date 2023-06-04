Poland remembers its first partially-free parliamentary elections of 1989

Sunday, June 4, marked the anniversary of Poland’s first partially-free parliamentary elections of 1989. This was the first major step in the fall of communism both in Poland and other countries of Central-Eastern Europe.

The decision to organize the partially-free elections was made by the communist regime after the negotiations of the Round Table. The anti-communist opposition Solidarity movement was allowed to compete for 35 percent of the seats in the parliament, while the ruling Polish United Workers’ Party (PZPR) and its allied parties had 65 percent of seats guaranteed.

Another element of the Round Table agreement about the elections was the vote to the Senate, which was entirely free, and conducted in single-member constituencies.

The elections of June 4 turned out to be a real plebiscite about the reign of the communists and the results showed clearly that the Polish society was against it. After two rounds of the elections (the second was held on June 18), the opposition won 99 out of 100 seats in the Senate (the remaining one was taken by an independent candidate) and 161 seats in Sejm, the lower house.

A total of 250 seats in the National Assembly (combined Sejm and Senate) could mean trouble for the communist side in the election of the President, but eventually, communist general Wojciech Jaruzelski became the head of state. But the success of Solidarity in the election led to electing the first non-communist Prime Minister since WWII. On August 24, 1989, Sejm appointed Tadeusz Mazowiecki to this position.

Inside one of the polling stations in Warsaw, June 4, 1989. Photo: PAP/CezarySłomiński

‘Night shift’

The first entirely free parliamentary elections took place in 1991. A year earlier, Poles had elected the first non-communist President since WWII. Lech Wałęsa, the leader of Solidarity, defeated a mysterious candidate Stanisław Tymiński.

The opposition won the elections and President Wałęsa designated Jan Olszewski, a lawyer known for representing anti-communist oppositions in courts, to become the prime minister.

After strenuous attempts, Olszewski put together a government that found little support in a heavily atomized Lower House. Still, Olszewski pressed on with reforms, including the stepping up of Poland’s NATO accession talks.

The fate of Russian bases after the Russian military’s withdrawal from Poland became the bone of contention between Wałęsa and Olszewski. Olszewski was against turning the bases into Russian-Polish joint venture real estate, fearing that Russia could continue using them to maintain its rule in Poland. Wałęsa, for his part, wanted to play along with Russia’s demands.

In late May 1992, the parliament voted for a resolution calling on the government to open the files of the former communist secret police. Antoni Macierewicz, the then Interior Minister, pushed through the resolution of Parliament by sending to members of Parliament lists of public officials who were registered as informers of the communist secret police in their files.

Olszewski seconded Macierewicz on his work and offered to create an independent commission to verify the veracity of the data. However, President Lech Wałęsa drove the final nail in the Olszewski government’s coffin by issuing his own motion calling for the government’s dismissal.

Olszewski’s government was given the vote of no-confidence and was dismissed shortly after midnight, on the turn of June 4 and 5.

Those events became known as the “Night Shift”, and to many became one of the symbols of post-communism after the fall of the regime in 1989.