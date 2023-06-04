Senegalese gov’t cuts mobile internet access amid deadly rioting

Senegal’s government has cut access to mobile internet services in certain areas because of deadly rioting in which “hateful and subversive” messages have been posted online, it said in a statement on Sunday.

The West African country has been rocked by three days of violent protests in which 16 people have died, one of its deadliest bouts of civil unrest in decades.

Last week, the government limited access to certain messaging platforms, but many people were able to bypass the outage with the use of virtual private networks that mask the location of the user. It extended the outage on Sunday to include all data on mobile internet devices in certain areas and at certain times, the statement said.

It did not specify which areas were impacted or at what times, but residents across Dakar said they were unable to access the Internet without a wifi connection on Sunday afternoon, a time of day when protests have generally started to gather steam.

“Because of the spread of hateful and subversive messages … mobile Internet is temporarily suspended at certain hours of the day,” the statement said.

The catalyst for the unrest was the sentencing on Thursday of popular opposition leader Ousmane Sonko to two years in jail, which could prevent him from running in the February presidential election.

Sonko, a former tax inspector is an outspoken critic of the current administration of President Macky Sall, blaming it for the country’s debt, poverty, food insecurity, under-funded health and education systems, and corruption.

Supporters of President Sall, however, consider Sonko to be a rabble-rouser who has poisoned political discourse and sown instability.

But some fear that instead of calming the situation, Sonko’s arrest could result in more violence.

“I am really scared because we don’t know how this will all end,” 46-year-old Fatou Ba, a Dakar businesswoman, told the AFP.

“If they want peace they won’t go and fetch Sonko,” she added.

“If the protests continue, life is going to get even harder,” said Matar Thione, 32, who also added that he felt unsafe in the country.

Much of the violence and destruction connected to the protests focused around the capital’s main university campus.

“We didn’t expect this. Political affairs shouldn’t concern us,” said Babacar Ndiaye, a 26-year-old student who was forced to leave the campus after the clashes.

“But there is injustice,” he added, referring to Sonko’s conviction.

Protesters have also been angered by President Macky Sall’s refusal to rule out running for a third term. Senegal has a two-term presidential limit.

Internet cuts to stifle dissent are common in Africa and date back to the 2011 Arab Spring when rulers in Egypt, Tunisia, and Libya sought to control the spread of information. Since then Gabon, Gambia, the Democratic Republic of Congo, and others have done the same at times of instability.

Rights groups say the move violates freedom of speech. It can also dent already fragile economies.

“These restrictions … constitute arbitrary measures contrary to international law and cannot be justified by security imperatives,” Amnesty International said in a statement on Friday during the first wave of outages in Senegal.