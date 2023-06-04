Taiwan marks Tiananmen Massacre anniversary with candlelight vigil

Hundreds of people on Sunday, June 4, gathered in Taipei to commemorate the 34th anniversary of the 1989 Tiananmen Square Massacre. In Taiwan, unlike in mainland China, the anniversary can be marked freely and openly.

Activists prepared a memorial at Taipei’s Liberty Square, by the Chiang Kai-Shek Memorial Hall, one of Taiwan’s most famous landmarks, with flowers, a candlelight vigil, and a “Pillar of Shame” statue.

The Pillar was installed last year, as a way to commemorate the victims of the Tiananmen massacre. The electric candles formed the number 8964, symbolizing the date of the massacre (year, month, and day), one of the ways in which Chinese people on the mainland try to circumvent Beijing’s tight grip on Internet communications.

People place electric candles as they join a vigil. Photo: PAP/EPA/RITCHIE B. TONG

Hong Kong was where the biggest vigils were once held. The former British colony was returned to Chinese control in 1997 with the understanding that Beijing would maintain its democratic institutions inherited from the period of British rule. Now, a quarter of a century later, at least four were arrested in Hong Kong for “seditious” intent as authorities tightened security.

“Of course, it hurts me [to see what happened in Hong Kong], I feel so unworthy for those people who were detained for political reasons, not because they did something wrong,” said 57-year-old Peggy Kwan, who attended the vigil in Taipei. “I also feel very sad for Hong Kong, Hong Kong is not going to return to the past.”

In spite of the crackdown, a food carnival and lion dance were in progress in the evening on Sunday, including a candlelight display inside Hong Kong’s U.S. consulate.

In democratically governed Taiwan, unlike in mainland China, the anniversary can be marked freely and openly.

“I am here to understand more about the history, where many people were persecuted because they were fighting for freedom. I think freedom is something that was fought for, the reason why we can speak freely now is because our ancestors had fought for it, and that’s why we need to remember the history,” said Zhang Simin, 33. “But we also have to be cautious, we should not allow democracy and freedom to be infringed again.”

In mainland China, any mention of the Tiananmen Square Massacre, where troops opened fire on pro-democracy protesters, killing hundreds if not thousands, according to rights groups – is taboo and the subject is heavily censored.

Commemorations are expected on Sunday in at least 30 places including London, Sydney, New York, Berlin, and Taipei.