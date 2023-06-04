Anti-Putin Russian partisans claim captives, offer trade for meeting with governor

A group of anti-Putin Russian partisans involved in recent incursions into Russia’s border region of Belgorod said on Sunday they had taken two Russian soldiers captive and offered to exchange them for a meeting with the regional governor.



The Freedom of Russia Legion and the Russian Volunteer Corps have reported fighting battles in the region in recent days as Kyiv prepares to mount a counteroffensive against Kremlin forces in Ukraine.

In a video on the Freedom of Russia’s Telegram channel, a man identifying himself as the commander of the Russian Volunteer Corps said he would hand the two captives to Belgorod Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov if he came to meet the fighters in the village of Novaya Tavolzhanka before 5 p.m. local time (1400 GMT).

The video showed the two captives, one of whom appeared to be injured and was laid out on an operating table.

“Today until 17:00 you have the opportunity to communicate without weapons and take home two Russian citizens, ordinary soldiers whom you and your political leadership sent to the slaughter,” read a joint statement posted along with the video.

Governor Gladkov agreed to meet the partisans at a checkpoint to exchange the captives and guaranteed the partisans’ safety “if the captives are alive”. He did, however, refer to them throughout the video as “fascists”.

Russia, which launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, says the Freedom of Russia Legion and the Russian Volunteer Corps are “terrorists” acting as proxies for Kyiv.

Ukraine, while confirming that they support the actions of the two Russian volunteer groups, has denied direct involvement in the attacks but has cast them as a consequence of Russia’s invasion.

Gladkov said earlier on Sunday that Ukrainian forces, as he doggedly refers to the partisans, continued to shell his region overnight and that two people were killed the previous evening.

According to him, more than 4,000 people have been relocated to temporary accommodation in the region.

“Overnight, it was quite restless,” Gladkov said on the Telegram channel, adding that the Shebekino and Volokonovsky districts had suffered “lots” of damage from the latest shelling.

Shebekino is about 7 km (4 miles) from the Ukrainian border. It is a town of about 40,000. Other places in Belgorod have also been attacked repeatedly recently, with Gladkov telling Russian media that his region now lives in “conditions of actual war”.

The reality of the war, which Moscow launched in Ukraine in February 2022, has been increasingly brought to Russia, with intensified shelling on border regions but also air strikes deep inside the country, including last week on Moscow.