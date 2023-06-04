China conducts ‘unsafe’ maneuvers near U.S. warship: U.S. Navy

U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin called China’s actions “irresponsible” after an incident involving a Chinese destroyer nearly coming in contact with a U.S. warship in the Taiwan Straits on Saturday, June 3.

The U.S. Navy said a Chinese destroyer made “unsafe” maneuvers near a U.S. warship in the Taiwan Straits on Saturday, highlighting the dangers.

China’s military rebuked the United States and Canada for “deliberately provoking risk” after the countries’ navies staged a rare joint sailing through the sensitive Taiwan Strait.

The U.S. Navy’s 7th Fleet said, however, the guided-missile destroyer USS Chung-Hoon and Canada’s HMCS Montreal conducted a “routine” transit of the strait on Saturday “through waters where high-seas freedoms of navigation and overflight apply in accordance with international law.”

USS Choong-Hoon was named in honor of Rear Admiral Gordon Paiʻea Chung-Hoon. The Honolulu-born Chung-Hoon served in the U.S. Navy during World War II and was the first Asian American flag officer. A decorated war hero, he received the Navy Cross and Silver Star for conspicuous gallantry and extraordinary heroism as commanding officer of USS Sigsbee from May 1944 to October 1945.

“Chung-Hoon and Montreal’s bilateral transit through the Taiwan Strait demonstrates the commitment of the United States and our allies and partners to a free and open Indo-Pacific,” the command of the 7th Fleet said in a statement.

U.S. warships transit the strait around once a month, although it is not often they do so with vessels of other U.S. allies.

The mission took place as the U.S. and Chinese defense chiefs were attending a major regional security summit in Singapore.

China has been ramping up military and political pressure in an attempt to force Taiwan to accept Beijing’s sovereignty claims, which the government in Taipei strongly rejects.

Ties between Washington and Beijing are badly strained over a range of issues, including democratically governed Taiwan, territorial disputes in the South China Sea, and President Joe Biden’s restrictions on semiconductor chip exports.

Not the first time

The Saturday incident was not the first one that could have resulted in a serious crisis.

“I’ve voiced my concern about the irresponsible behavior we’ve seen with the close intercepts and in the coercive behavior that we see in the waterways and that continues,” said the Secretary of Defense on June 1.

As examples of such reckless and potentially dangerous behaviors, Austin listed Chinese aircraft approaching U.S. aircraft at a “very dangerous distance there. And so, I mean, very, very close proximity.”

In another example, a Chinese vessel cut in front of a U.S. ship at a distance of approximately just 150 feet (ca. 45 meters), which Austin called an “extremely dangerous” maneuver.

“I call upon the PRC’s [People’s Republic of China] leadership to really do the right things to rein in that kind of conduct, because I think accidents can happen that could cause things to spiral out of control,” said Secretary Austin, and pointed out that similar reckless maneuvers have once resulted in a dangerous incident.

On April 1, 2001, a Chinese interceptor jet collided in mid-air with a United States Navy intelligence aircraft resulting in an international dispute between the United States and China. The U.S. crew saved themselves and were for a time detained by Beijing, while the Chinese pilot went MIA, presumed dead. The collision and subsequent dispute came to be known as the Hainan Island incident occurred.

“In those days we were talking to the PRC and it was still very difficult to manage that crisis. Imagine now if something happens and we don’t have clear communications, how difficult that’s going to be and what could happen in the short term,” Austin said.