Honduras appoints its first ambassador to China

Honduran President Xiomara Castro has appointed Salvador Enrique Moncada to serve as the country’s first ambassador to China, a move expected following Honduras severing its ties with Taiwan, which dated back to the 1940s.



Castro announced the decision on Friday on Twitter.

Moncada, who was born in 1944, is a well-known pharmacologist in Honduras.

The move had been expected after both countries established diplomatic relations on March 26, 2023, after Honduras ended its relationship with Taiwan which dated back to the 1940s.

On that occasion, the Honduran foreign ministry had said that it recognized the People’s Republic of China as the only legitimate government that represents all of China and that Taiwan is an “inseparable part of Chinese territory”.

However, Taiwan’s Foreign Minister Joseph Wu had alleged that the Castro-led government demanded exorbitant sums before being lured away by Beijing.