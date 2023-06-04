Pakistan’s former PM claims military is trying to destroy his party

Pakistan’s embattled former Prime Minister Imran Khan has accused the powerful military and its intelligence agency of openly trying to destroy his political party, saying he had “no doubt” he would be tried in a military court and thrown in jail.



Khan has hinted previously at the military’s hand in a crackdown on his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party but his comments in an interview at his Lahore home on Saturday night were the most blunt yet.

“It is completely the establishment,” he told Reuters, when asked who was behind the crackdown. “Establishment obviously means the military establishment, because they are really now openly – I mean, it’s not even hidden now – they’re just out in the open,” he added.

A bruising year-long standoff between Khan and the army came to a head when military buildings and property were ransacked last month, allegedly by his supporters.

Khan termed the violent protests, which erupted after he was briefly arrested, a “false flag operation” meant to target him.

Authorities have begun the process of trying dozens of people, including members of his party, suspected of involvement in the protests in military court – usually reserved for service members or those categorized as enemies of the state.

Khan fears that he might be tried in a military court as well. “That’s the only way they are going to get me into prison,” he said, adding that the military wanted to stop him from returning to power in elections due by November.

The political unrest has increased uncertainty in the nuclear-armed country of 220 million, which is also beset by financial turmoil. Its USD 350 billion economy is struggling to stave off default, control record inflation and deal with a plummeting currency.