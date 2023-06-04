Thousands to march in Warsaw

Tens of thousands of opponents of the government are expected to take to the streets in Warsaw on June 4, in what organisers have said could be one of the biggest political demonstrations seen in Poland in recent years.

Donald Tusk, the leader of Civic Coalition, the largest opposition grouping, called for the march back in April, asking people to protest against “theft, high prices and lies” and campaign for “free elections and a democratic and European Poland”.

The reasons for the march have received fresh impetus this week from controversy surrounding a law establishing a commission to investigate alleged Russian influence over Polish politics.

Critics have expressed concerns that the law threatens the fairness of Poland’s forthcoming general elections this autumn by barring people like Tusk from running for office.

The date of June 4 was also chosen because it is the 34th anniversary of the first partial-free elections in Poland, which paved the way for the country’s return to democracy.