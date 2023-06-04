Nearly 300 people died on Friday after a passenger train went off the tracks and hit another one in one of India’s eastern states. To discuss why this tragedy happened and how it could have been avoided, we were joined by Dr Krzysztof Iwanek from War Studies University.
Outdated railway system to blame: expert on India’s deadly train crash
Nearly 300 people died on Friday after a passenger train went off the tracks and hit another one in one of India’s eastern states. To discuss why this tragedy happened and how it could have been avoided, we were joined by Dr Krzysztof Iwanek from War Studies University.