World News 03.06

Hundreds were killed and more than a thousand wounded in a collision of three trains in eastern India; Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan sworn in for his third term; and heads of defense from across the globe are gathering in Shangri-La for a summit on key security issues. This and much more in Saturday’s edition of World News

As emergency services began their frantic efforts to save the victims of the deadly train crash in India’s Odisha state, questions began to arise as to why this tragedy happened – and how can similar accidents be avoided. India is home to Asia’s oldest railway system, a massive network that allows 22 million people every day to reach their destinations. After over 160 years in existence, however, the system is in desperate need of an upgrade, causing headaches among the country’s political elites. Dr. Krzysztof Iwanek from Poland’s War Studies University was TVP World’s guest invited to shed more light on the matter.