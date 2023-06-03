Pixar execs get the axe as part of Disney’s mass lay-offs

Walt Disney’s Pixar Animation Studios has eliminated 75 positions including those of two executives behind box office disappointment “Lightyear”, sources said on Saturday, June 3, the first significant job cuts at the studio in a decade.

The cuts included “Lightyear” director Angus MacLane, a 26-year animator who was part of the senior creative team on such acclaimed films as “Toy Story 4” and “Coco.” Galyn Susman, the producer of “Lightyear”, also departed. Susman had been at Pixar since the release of the original “Toy Story” movie in 1995.

MacLane and Susman could not be reached for comment. Michael Agulnek, Pixar’s vice president of worldwide publicity since 2015, was also laid off, the sources said. He did not return a call seeking comment.

The cuts, which took place May 23, are part of Walt Disney Chief Executive Bob Iger’s previously announced plan to eliminate 7,000 jobs and slash USD 5.5 billion in costs. That restructuring combined the film and television groups into a single Disney Entertainment unit and eliminated a division charged with distribution.

Disney has implemented layoffs in every division including film and television, streaming services, and theme parks.

While small compared to Pixar’s employee base of about 1,200, the layoffs are notable because the studio is a creative force generating franchises and characters that drive revenue across Disney.

Pixar is famous for cinematic franchises including “Toy Story”, “The Incredibles”. and “Cars.”

But “Lightyear”, released a year ago with a reported budget of USD 200 million, brought in a modest USD 226.7 million in worldwide ticket sales and received a mixed critical reception.

Some have suggested that the box office figures were negatively affected by the fact that “Lightyear” depicted a same-sex relationship, albeit only in the form of a very brief kiss between two married women, which eliminated the film’s chance to be distributed in 14 Middle Eastern and Asian countries.

“Though every dollar counts toward offsetting production, marketing, and distribution costs, the impact of the non-playability of a Pixar film like ‘Lightyear’ in certain countries will, as the data shows us, not likely have a profound effect on the bottom line,” Paul Dergarabedian, a senior media analyst at Comscore, said in June 2022.

Nearly a year later, MoveWeb.com attempted to explain what happened in “Why Lightyear Underperformed At The Box Office” by Richard Fink, and pointed to other issues that were more likely to have affected the box office figures, including confusing marketing campaigns and competition from such films as “Jurassic World: Dominion” and “Top Gun: Maverick”.

Perhaps most importantly this was the first Pixar film released into theaters since the Covid pandemic, and since Disney now owns Pixar, audiences have become accustomed that if they wait 45 days, they can watch Disney films on their Disney+ streaming platform.

Disney acquired Pixar in 2006 to revitalize its struggling Disney Animation.

In contrast to “Lightyear”, Pixar’s “Incredibles 2” in 2018, which was reported to have had a similar production budget, had worldwide box office sales of USD 1.2 billion.

The last time Pixar cut jobs was in 2013, after the studio postponed the release of the 2015 film “The Good Dinosaur”, and removed its director, Bob Peterson. About 30 positions were eliminated.