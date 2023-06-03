Roads washed away in Central Japan due to heavy rainfall

Roads were washed away by heavy rains that caused major disruption in central Japan on Friday, June 2, as Tropical Storm Marwar passed south of the country’s main island of Honshu.



One person was found dead in Central Aichi, and two were missing in the western prefecture of Wakayama.

岡崎市川氾濫して道路が壊れてる！！

そこに反対側からよくセダンで突っ込んだわw

田んぼも水没して潰れてるなぁ#岡崎 #大雨 #洪水 #陥没 #氾濫 pic.twitter.com/tDTAwWTsvu

— こうだい⚽️ (@kodai032404) June 2, 2023

The seasonal rain front continued on Saturday, June 3, morning in a wide swath of Japan, prompting authorities to issue warnings of damage and stranding many people as train services were suspended.

Although Mawar has weakened from super typhoon status, the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) urged people to be on high alert for landslides, rising rivers and flooding in eastern Japan, while warning of landslides in western Japan.

One person has died as a result of the storm. Some 7,000 households in the eastern and western regions were without power, but restoration work was being carried out, the industry ministry said on Saturday.