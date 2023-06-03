Ukrainians are fighting for sovereignty, not autarky or a shapeless blob: Polish PM

Saturday is the second day of the 13th “Poland, the Great Project” Congress in Warsaw. The central theme of the Congress is sovereignty, and while addressing the attendees, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki discussed the topic of and how it is to be understood.

13th Congress ‘Poland Great Project’ commences in Warsaw

The inaugural meeting of the “Poland, the Great Project” annual congress took place on Friday at Warsaw Castle. It is a series of debates involving…

The Polish Prime Minister said that counteracting the destruction of the concept of sovereignty on numerous fronts is one of the most important tasks faced by modern-day patriots.

He stressed that “the concept of sovereignty is forged not so much in debates, but in battles, it is forged with actions.”

“As a nation, as people who fought for sovereignty, we realize that it has its price, that sovereignty is written to a lesser extent with ink, and to a greater extent with blood,” Morawiecki said.

“Many politicians, political philosophers, would rather speak about the concept of ‘post-sovereignty’. Meanwhile, across our eastern border, we can witness a struggle for sovereignty, a struggle for freedom ‘par excellence’,” said the Prime Minister.

“There are politicians today, who would want Europe to melt into a post-political world, some poorly-defined human blob. Fundamentally, this vision often obfuscates the very concrete interests of those, who know that it is much better to deal with such a human blob if they want to implement their national interests, the interests of certain countries.”

Morawiecki encouraged those in attendance to ask themselves the question “Are Ukrainians fighting today to melt in such an amorphous, undefined, post-national mass, which some would like to set us up for? Or are they fighting for sovereignty, for such a space for their own nation, in which every individual can forge their fate, follow their ideals, dreams, values, and seek the meaning of life?

“I am convinced that Ukrainians are fighting for such a concept of sovereignty, which although it must evolve in its character in the ever-changing reality, but has nothing to do with either autarky or with an undefined, shapeless blob,” said the Polish Prime Minister.