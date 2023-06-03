Erdoğan urges unity as he begins new presidential term

President Tayyip Erdoğan called on Turks to put aside their differences and focus on the future as he assumed office for a new five-year term on Saturday, June 3.



Erdoğan takes oath for third term as Turkey’s president

see more

Erdoğan was sworn in at a ceremony at the parliament in Ankara and will later name a new cabinet whose make-up is expected to signal a possible change of direction in economic policy including an end to an era of low interest rates.

At an inauguration ceremony at the presidential palace, Erdoğan struck a conciliatory tone saying “Turkey needs unity and solidarity more than ever.”

“As we mark the 100th anniversary of our Republic this year, we believe that everyone in Turkey needs to embrace each other,” he further added.

The ceremony was attended by high-level officials from countries and international organizations including NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.