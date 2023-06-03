Biden signs U.S. debt lifting bill

President Joe Biden on Saturday, June 3, signed a bill that lifts the U.S. government’s USD 31.4 trillion debt ceiling, averting what would have been a first-ever default in the country’s history.

Earlier, the U.S. Senate had passed bipartisan legislation.The Senate voted 63-36 to approve the bill that had been passed on May 31 by the House of Representatives.

“We may be a little tired, but we did it. So we’re very, very happy. Default was the giant sword hanging over America’s head,” Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said on Thursday as he steered the legislation through his 100-member chamber.

I just signed into law a bipartisan budget agreement that prevents a first-ever default while reducing the deficit, safeguarding Social Security, Medicare, and Medicaid, and fulfilling our scared obligation to our veterans.

Earlier, President Joe Biden and Republican House Speaker Kevin McCarthy had come to an agreement for the temporary suspension of the debt ceiling and a cap on certain federal spending.

The proposal, however, faced criticism from both staunch Republicans and progressive Democrats, with Biden and McCarthy relying on securing sufficient support from both factions.

The Treasury Department had warned it would be unable to pay all its bills on June 5 if Congress failed to act by then.