Prague’s 25th Khamoro festival celebrates Romani culture and traditions

Prague’s Old Town was filled with music and dancing on Saturday, June 3, as bands and dancers representing Romani communities from across Europe celebrated what was the last day of an international festival of their culture and traditions.

The week-long Khamoro festival is in its 25th year, spokesperson Vojtěch Lavička said, adding that in the past quarter-century, more than half a million people had attended the celebrations to see performances by 263 bands from 33 countries.

#Khamoro

Foto: https://t.co/wdkGoVsUHq pic.twitter.com/BF5B7Zto9l

— PrahaIN.cz (@PrahaIN_CZ) June 3, 2023

“This year was also very successful because the turnout was huge, we are very happy,” Lavička said.

Wearing colorful costumes and playing traditional tunes, participants marched through the Old Town from Wenceslas Square to Old Town Square, a magnet for tourists visiting the city.

PŘÍMÝ PŘENOS: Defilé účinkujících festivalu Khamoro centrem Prahy https://t.co/RqtALgsvqO#hudba #literatura #praha #festival #khamoro #festivalkhamoro #slovo21 #romea #romeacz #romeatv #romove #koncerty #music #concert pic.twitter.com/k6F30f0QVo

— ROMEA (@romeanews) June 3, 2023

“It’s wonderful, it’s an exciting part of Prague,” said tourist Ken Sevec, on holiday from Seattle in the U.S.

“I liked it, today was magnificent, a very lovely day”, said participant Marian Badoi, an accordion player from Romania.

The Romanis are Europe’s largest ethnic minority with up to 12 million living across the continent, with the bulk of them living in Central and Eastern Europe.