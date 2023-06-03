Senegal’s capital Dakar in the grip of violent unrest, now subsided

The streets of Senegal’s capital Dakar were filled with rubble and ransacked shops on Saturday June 3, after some of the most violence clashes the country has seen in at least 10 years between anti-government protesters and police.



Most of the capital appeared quiet on Saturday, but tensions were running high after two days of violent unrest in several cities that has killed at least 15 people, wreaked untold damage, and alarmed Senegal’s neighbors and allies.

Angry over the sentencing on Thursday of populist opposition leader Ousmane Sonko, crowds protested in several Dakar neighborhoods, including the university, starting fires and throwing rocks at security forces after his party mobilized supporters.

The disruption continued overnight when mobs smashed windows and looted at least two gas stations in the Ouakam and Ngor districts, while an Auchan supermarket in densely populated Grand Yoff was torched and ransacked. Rubble littered the roads that were scarred black by fires.

The government enlisted the army to back up the many riot police still stationed around the city. Over a dozen soldiers guarded the trashed gas station in Ouakam on Saturday, as some shop owners tentatively opened their doors, although streets were unusually empty.

Abdou Ndiaye, the owner of a nearby corner shop said he had closed early the two previous days and opened late on Saturday, fearful of the unrest that he said was the worst he’d seen in the area in his 16 years of business.

“You’re scared because you don’t know when the crowd is going to arrive, and when they do, they take your bags and your merchandise,” he said in his storeroom that was stacked with sacks of food and household items.

“Sales have dropped so much, not just for us, but for the whole Senegalese economy,” he further added.

The unrest is the latest in a string of protests in Senegal, long considered one of West Africa’s most stable democracies. They were triggered by anger over court cases against Sonko that could prevent him from running in elections next year. He denies wrongdoing and says they are politically motivated. The authorities deny this.

The opposition is also concerned that President Macky Sall will try to bypass the two-term limit and run again in February elections.