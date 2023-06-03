Świątek advances to next round of French Open after two bagels against Wang

Poland’s Iga Świątek won the third round of the Grand Slam French Open in Paris against China’s Xinyu Wang (6:0, 6:0). On Monday, she will face off against either Bianca Andreescu from Canada or Lesia Tsurenko from Ukraine.

Świątek beats Liu, cruises into Roland Garros third round

Iga Świątek’s opponent in the second round of the Roland Garros Grand Slam tournament in Paris was Claire Liu from the U.S. Świątek initially…

see more

Świątek is defending her 2022 title. She is also the champion of the 2020 Roland Garros tournament. In the previous two rounds of this year’s event, she won against Spain’s Cristina Busca and Claire Liu from the U.S., in both cases defeating them 6:4, 6:0.

In the previous matches, it took Świątek some time before she adjusted to the windy conditions and the style of play of her rivals. But on Saturday she had dominated her opponent from the start. It took her only 51 minutes to win both sets 6:0 and advance to the round-of-16.

“I am very glad that I was able to deliver such a solid performance. I am really satisfied with it,” Świątek said after the match.

Świąteg and Wang have faced each other once before, back in 2018 at Wimbledon, during the juniors’ singles semi-finals. Światek won that game and went on to win the championship in that category.